cVault.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $5,412.62 or 0.09465530 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $54.13 million and $1.02 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.50 or 0.00497527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00092815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00062078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00077180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.67 or 0.00380653 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

