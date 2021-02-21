CVR Partners (UAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $255.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

