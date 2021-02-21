CWV Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $6.39 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $11,682.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.00495199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00061808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00076910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00027910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00381926 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

