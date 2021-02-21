CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.62 or 0.00394559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00049141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,243.07 or 1.00105959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00137670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

