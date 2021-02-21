CyberVein Market Cap Reaches $130.01 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, CyberVein has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. CyberVein has a total market cap of $130.01 million and $4.53 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

