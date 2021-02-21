DAD Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.23 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. DAD has a total market cap of $32.23 million and $1.29 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.00755272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00043694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00057902 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019876 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.16 or 0.04586040 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

