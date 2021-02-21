DAEX (DAX) Trading Up 17.3% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $118,246.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.98 or 0.00765930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018815 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.83 or 0.04488403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038823 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

