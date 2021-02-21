Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $300.01 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.89 or 0.00765164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00018718 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00038898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.68 or 0.04480428 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,376,600,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,376,600,495 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

