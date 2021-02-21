DAO Maker Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.03 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00009412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $89.03 million and $10.45 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.00509985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.56 or 0.00389346 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

DAO Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

