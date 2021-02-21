DAOBet (BET) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $5,248.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,066.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $717.10 or 0.01234972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.20 or 0.00422276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003693 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.