DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $22,494.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00747418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00043893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.06 or 0.04494388 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,245,597,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

