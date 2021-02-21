Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of DRI traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.51. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

