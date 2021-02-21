DATA (DTA) Reaches Market Cap of $12.79 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and $1.34 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.30 or 0.00777621 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00042680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00059993 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018567 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.16 or 0.04494482 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

