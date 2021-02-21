Datacoin Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Datacoin has a market cap of $22,930.18 and $1,037.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023606 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

