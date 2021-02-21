Datamine Achieves Market Capitalization of $439,075.62 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Datamine token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $439,075.62 and $31,707.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00075401 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003071 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 892.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00101858 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,112,214 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

