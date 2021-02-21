Datawallet (DXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,572.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $438,549.27 and $11,572.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 83.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.50 or 0.00758717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019476 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.77 or 0.04546740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039192 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.