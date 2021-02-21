Datum (DAT) Price Up 39.6% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 88.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Datum has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $906,965.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.15 or 0.00768084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00059083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.64 or 0.04549803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00039284 BTC.

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

