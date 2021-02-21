DEAPcoin (DEP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.21 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.95 or 0.00514030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00089416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00062827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00076757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.00388708 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

