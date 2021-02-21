Decentraland Price Tops $0.31 (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $494.09 million and approximately $85.41 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.00749660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00042991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00059237 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019189 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.04531895 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,804,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,564,249 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.