Decentralized Machine Learning Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $200,023.05 and approximately $3,305.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

