Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Cap Tops $38.33 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $38.33 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.69 or 0.00762421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00042736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00058062 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.28 or 0.04604304 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.