DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $1,934.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020927 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,429,855 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

