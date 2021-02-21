Delphy Price Hits $0.0107 on Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Delphy has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $663,903.57 and approximately $64,453.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.00772001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059556 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.99 or 0.04480331 BTC.

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

