Dent (DENT) Trading 54.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $191.86 million and $61.83 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.49 or 0.00761307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.95 or 0.04566139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00039435 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

