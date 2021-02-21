DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

