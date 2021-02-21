DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,983,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 552,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.31% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $836,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -229.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.