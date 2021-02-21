DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,633 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.83% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $94,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $52.76 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

