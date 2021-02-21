DePay (DEPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.45 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, DePay has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $7.45 million and $181,473.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00009718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.97 or 0.00493004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00092742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00443890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027598 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,931 coins.

DePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars.

