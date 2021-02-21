Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $549,754.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00003553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $549,754.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,768.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.42 or 0.03349439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.58 or 0.00393844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $691.93 or 0.01218866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.44 or 0.00423544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.57 or 0.00425528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.35 or 0.00275412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,390,190 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.