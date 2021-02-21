Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $298.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000151 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

