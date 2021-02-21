Deutsche eMark Market Cap Tops $143,479.26 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

