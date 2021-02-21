Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $7.12

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $7.12 or 0.00012388 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $652,866.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

