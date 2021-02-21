DeVault Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $40,270.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 237.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 395,100,530 coins and its circulating supply is 373,242,829 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

