DEX 1-Day Volume Tops $35.56 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $35.56 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.36 or 0.00771632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00059046 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.58 or 0.04517887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039009 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

