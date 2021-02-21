DIGG Price Reaches $49,046.53 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $49,046.53 or 0.84851191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $121.59 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00498296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00067688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00090295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00381875 BTC.

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,479 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

