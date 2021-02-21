Digital Gold (GOLD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $335,666.00

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for approximately $58.70 or 0.00102149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $794,192.25 and $335,666.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.20 or 0.00508481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00092191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00077365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00384132 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

