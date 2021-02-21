Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,277.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $905,318.40 and approximately $2,277.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 37% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.76 or 0.00430784 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 72.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

