Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,629 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Turbine worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $4,923,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

APPS opened at $84.97 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $97.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

