DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 34.1% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $26.96 million and $1.32 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00523734 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007584 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00034301 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,433.66 or 0.02489369 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

