Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $126,497.41 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,977.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.72 or 0.03365766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.49 or 0.00394000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $694.08 or 0.01218163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.68 or 0.00424172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00428964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00277239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,002,331 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

