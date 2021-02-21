Digitalcoin Market Cap Hits $127,409.90 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $127,409.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,392.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.56 or 0.03424749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00398928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.09 or 0.01212853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00443888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.00410198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00290117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,999,423 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.