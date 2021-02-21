Digitex City Market Cap Achieves $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00750096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.37 or 0.04514264 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

