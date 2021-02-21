Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00059368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.75 or 0.00749714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00042819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059360 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019184 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.12 or 0.04518455 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

