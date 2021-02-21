Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.88 million and $1,008.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

