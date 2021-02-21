DistX One Day Volume Tops $33,891.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 65.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. DistX has a total market cap of $63,180.84 and $33,891.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar. One DistX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

DistX Token Trading

DistX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

