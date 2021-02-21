DMarket Trading 72.2% Higher Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. DMarket has a market cap of $30.99 million and approximately $46.11 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00058070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.82 or 0.00774469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059361 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.91 or 0.04487272 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.