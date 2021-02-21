DMM: Governance Reaches One Day Volume of $2.47 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.93 or 0.00762797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019390 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.58 or 0.04594007 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,513,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,174,346 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

