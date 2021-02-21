DMScript Trading 24.8% Lower This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $467,995.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.50 or 0.00497527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00092815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00062078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00077180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.67 or 0.00380653 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

DMScript can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

