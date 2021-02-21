Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0421 on Top Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Dock has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $26.46 million and $4.55 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00059660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.18 or 0.00763039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00042976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00058201 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018718 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.89 or 0.04607455 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

