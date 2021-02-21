DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 245.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of DocuSign worth $30,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

DOCU opened at $265.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.71 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.